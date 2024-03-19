Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 18

The district police claimed to have solve the blind murder case of AAP leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi (40), who was shot dead on March 1 near Fatehabad, when he was on way to Kapurthala.

The police booked one Satnam Singh, a resident of Chohla Sahib, in the case. The suspect said action taken by the police was politically motivated. As the case is taking a new turn every day, it has become a bone of contention between the people, administration and the Police Department.

A case under Sections 302, 382, 506 and 120-B of the IPC along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered in this connection by the Goindwal Sahib police on the statement of Sukhwinder Kaur, mother of the deceased.

During a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur told mediapersons that an assailant was arrested on Monday while three other suspects involved in the murder were on the run. The SSP said the arrested suspect was identified as Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Sursing village. He said the absconding suspects were identified as Sursing resident Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, Deepu and Ashu.

The SSP said personal enmity was the reason behind murder. SSP said a team of the local CIA staff and the Goindwal Sahib police were jointly investigating the case.

The police arrested Arshdeep while he was driving an Alto car. The car was impounded by the police. Arshdeep had a criminal history. He had eleven criminal cases registered against him at police stations in Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts.

