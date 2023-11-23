Blind triple murder case solved; one held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 22

The district police claimed to have solved the blind triple murder case in which three members of a family were strangled to death about two weeks ago in the Tung village of Patti subdivision here.

SSP Ashwani Kapur said one of the four suspects had been arrested, while three others were still on the run.

The deceased had been identified as Iqbal Singh, his wife Lakhwinder Kaur and sister-in-law Sita Kaur.

After murdering the victims, the assailants had decamped with gold ornaments, cash and rifle.

A case had been registered on the statement of Charanjit Singh of Sabhra village.

The gang he is allegedly part of is also involved in drug trade, especially of opium, in Rajasthan. The SSP said SHO Kewal Singh and Inspector Prabhjit Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, Tarn Taran, had worked in the case.

The suspects had committed the murders on November 7. They had also abducted Ashok, the family servant, with them but threw him on their way. The suspects who are yet to be arrested are Mehakdep Singh, Raja and Gurdas Singh.

The police have recovered the rifle of deceased Iqbal Singh which was stolen by the suspects along with a county-made pistol, a toy pistol, fake Indian currency worth Rs 5.55 lakh and paper used in making fake currency notes. A car has also been impounded.

