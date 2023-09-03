Block-level games commence in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

Block-level games under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season-2 commenced at Ajnala on Saturday. Under the championship, competitions in various sports disciplines were held. Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal attended the inaugural function as he was a chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing the participants, Dhaliwal said that sports competitions would inspire the youth to become physically and mentally strong. They would be in a position to contribute to the progress of the state and the country, he added. He exhorted schoolchildren to participate in these games. He congratulated all school heads for participating in the block-level games.

Dhaliwal said the winners of the competition would be awarded cash prizes of Rs 7 crore.

