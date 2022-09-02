Block-level sports event inaugurated

Tarn Taran, September 1
Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar inaugurated the block-level “Khedan Vatan Punjab Dian” from the Patti sports stadium. The inauguration ceremony was attended by sportspersons and a number of people from all walks of life.
Bhullar appreciated the state government’s move to encourage youth to shun drugs and adopt sports for a healthy and successful life.
He said after the conclusion of the block-level competition, district-level competition and then state-level competition would be held. DC Monish Kumar said 3,000 players were taking part in the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC
Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson San...