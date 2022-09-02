Block-level sports event inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 1

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar inaugurated the block-level “Khedan Vatan Punjab Dian” from the Patti sports stadium. The inauguration ceremony was attended by sportspersons and a number of people from all walks of life.

Bhullar appreciated the state government’s move to encourage youth to shun drugs and adopt sports for a healthy and successful life.

He said after the conclusion of the block-level competition, district-level competition and then state-level competition would be held. DC Monish Kumar said 3,000 players were taking part in the event.

