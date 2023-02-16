Blood donation camp at AGC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: NSS wing of AGC and Jagriti, a NGO, organised a blood donation camp in association with Guru Nanak Dev Medical Hospital and Research Centre, Amritsar and Knowledge Villa Integrated Education and Welfare Society (KVIEWS) today. Two hundred units of blood were donated by students and staff. The camp was inaugurated by principal AGC VK Banga. Members of paramedical staff of Guru Nanak Dev Medical Hospital and Research Centre were present on the occasion.

Carnival at SSSS College for Women

SSSS College of Commerce for Women hosted a carnival today. The entrepreneur cell of the college coordinated the whole programme. The idea behind the event was to give students a platform for exhibiting various skills such as leadership, business acumen, time management, creativity and problem-solving. Around 30 stalls were installed, in which more than 100 students participated. The event was inagurated by director Jagdish Singh. Principal Navdeep Kaur highlighted and appreciated the students for their ideas, creativity and business skills.

Farewell at Ashok Vatika school

Ashok Vatika School organised a farewell party for Class XII students. The Students dressed in fancy attires grabbed everyone’s attention during modeling. Krish Sabharwal secured the title of Mr Ashok Vatika. Vanshika Piplani and Tarundeep Kaur bagged the title of Ms Ashok Vatika. The title of Mr Handsome was bagged by Shivankit. Mehakpreet Kaur got the title of Ms Elegant. Gurpreet Kaur was selected as Ms Scientia. Principal Anchal Mahajan wished all the students of good luck for their future.

BASANT FEST AT GLOBAL INSTITUTES

Global Group of Institutes celebrated Basant Fest to mark the onset of spring. The festival is observed annually by the institute. Dressed in traditional yellow attires the management, faculty, students and staff of the institute participated in the celebrations. The festival was declared open by the Chairman BS Chandi. The students from different departments took part in tug of war, matka phod and kite-flying competitions. Basanti halwa was served to those present on the occasion.