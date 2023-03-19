Blood Donation Camp at BBK DAV

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A blood donation camp was organised by the Youth Red Cross Society, NSS and NCC units of BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar. Dr PS Grover, managing director, MedicAid Hospital and Dr HS Nagpal, managing director, Hartej Hospital, were the chief guests. A team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Kamaljit Kaur, assistant professor, blood bank, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, conducted the camp. Speaking on the occasion, principal Pushpinder Walia said donating blood means giving life to somebody. As many as 30 units of blood were collected during the camp.

College holds orientation session

The Institution’s Innovation Council of DAV College, Amritsar, organised an orientation session for students. The topic was development and support of innovation culture. The college principal, Amardeep Gupta, was the resource person. He said the main objective of the session was to inculcate the spirit of creativity and innovation into the students. The session focused on business models, ecosystem, resources fundings, policy, process, social intelligence, technology, design, capabilities etc.

Training programme at AGC

The Department of Entrepreneurship Development Cell of Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) conducted a five-day short term training programme on ‘Blue Ocean Strategy for entrepreneurship development’ from March 13 to 17. This training programme was conducted in collaboration with Entrepreneurship Development and Industrial Coordination Department (EDIC) of NITTTR, Chandigarh. SK Dhameja from the EDIC, NITTTR, acted as the primary coordinator and other resource persons from prestigious institutes and industries. More than 200 faculty members from different streams across the country from prestigious institutes participated in this entrepreneurship focused venture. The training Programme facilitated the faculty members in exploring the business strategies for better understanding of newer markets and learning how to aid the future businesspersons in producing market segments without competition, creating and attracting new demand in the field of business an understanding of the upcoming innovative markets. V K Banga, principal said the highly interactive sessions worked towards aiding the faculty members and the students in improving productivity and promoting better decision making in the field of business.