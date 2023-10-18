Blood donation camps mark Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s birthday

Amritsar, October 17
A total of 138 units of blood were collected by the district health department during the blood donation camps organised at various places here on Tuesday. The camp was inaugurated by Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO along with MLA from Amritsar Central, Dr Ajay Gupta.
It is a biggest gift to humanity
Speaking on the occasion, ETO said that these blood donation camps were organised to mark the birthday of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (October 17). MLA Dr Ajay Gupta said that a healthy male person can donate blood four times a year and it is the biggest gift anyone can give to humanity. He added that women can donate blood three times a year.
Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said that 52 units of blood were collected during the camp at Jallianwalla Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil Hospital, 45 units at Ajnala, 33 units at Bakhshiwala, and eight at the Golden Temple.
