 Blood donation camps mark Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s birthday : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Blood donation camps mark Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s birthday

Blood donation camps mark Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s birthday

Blood donation camps mark Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s birthday

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

A total of 138 units of blood were collected by the district health department during the blood donation camps organised at various places here on Tuesday. The camp was inaugurated by Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO along with MLA from Amritsar Central, Dr Ajay Gupta.

It is a biggest gift to humanity

Speaking on the occasion, ETO said that these blood donation camps were organised to mark the birthday of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (October 17). MLA Dr Ajay Gupta said that a healthy male person can donate blood four times a year and it is the biggest gift anyone can give to humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, ETO said that these blood donation camps were organised to mark the birthday of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (October 17). MLA Dr Ajay Gupta said that a healthy male person can donate blood four times a year and it is the biggest gift anyone can give to humanity. He added that women can donate blood three times a year.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said that 52 units of blood were collected during the camp at Jallianwalla Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil Hospital, 45 units at Ajnala, 33 units at Bakhshiwala, and eight at the Golden Temple.

#Bhagwant Mann #Harbhajan Singh ETO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence

3
Punjab

Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

4
Diaspora

Sikh teen in US punched for wearing turban, told 'we don't wear that in this country'

5
India

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

6
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol reach Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to seek blessings for ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan', watch this endearing video

7
Jalandhar

Double murder shocks Jalandhar village; mother-daughter duo shot dead at home

8
Entertainment

Rekha shines bright at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash; Jaya Bachchan takes control

9
Entertainment

Hema Malini sings 'Tune o rangile' to Dharmendra at her 75th birthday bash, here are videos from celebration

10
Punjab

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled

Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled

However, Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan afte...

After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region

After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region

Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...

2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...

Man on moon by ’40: PM sets space target

Man on moon by 2040: PM Modi sets space target

Urges ISRO to set up space station by 2035

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...


Cities

View All

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Prepare electoral rolls by October 19, Election Commission to administration

Paddy arrival drops significantly in grain markets in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 42: Streets dug up for laying sewer, water supply lines yet to be re-carpeted

Activists flay Punjab Govt for sending teachers to Singapore from Delhi airport instead of Amritsar's direct flights

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh proposes quota increase for non-electric 2-wheelers by 1,600

Respite for taxi stand operators in Chandigarh

PGI forms rapid response team to avert fire incidents

Waste Collection: Chandigarh MC House trashes proposal to reduce fee for industries

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

We have lost all hope, say Nithari victims’ families

Delhi L-G gives nod to book 2 PWD officials

Convene joint meeting of NCR states, Gopal Rai writes to Yadav

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

High Court rejects new delimitation of wards of Phagwara MC

AAP members will switch to Congress before MC polls: Beri

Pictures of Dasuya AAP MLA, village sarpanch on foundation stone stir controversy

Woman, two kids jump before train

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

'Not convincing': NGT rejects PPCB's Giaspura probe, orders fresh inquiry

Spread awareness on segregating waste via sweepers, officials told

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

Centre’s decision on export of basmati rice irks farmers

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Lecture on using ancient wisdom in management

Students seek action against professor

Traditional Ramlila takes new digital avatar, more than 30 artistes take part

Blood donation camp marks birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib