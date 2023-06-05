Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Ahead of the 39th anniversary of 'Operation Bluestar' on June 6, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla today supervised security arrangements in the holy city, with a focus on the Golden Temple complex.

The top cop was accompanied by CP Naunihal Singh, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal and other police officials.

Earlier, the ADGP held a meeting with senior officials regarding police preparedness in view of the 'Ghallughara Divas' (holocaust day).

Shukla addressed the media at Heritage Street and said strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours and trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state.

"Criminal cases would be lodged against anyone who spreads rumours and fake information leading to panic and tension among the people to harm the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab," the ADGP said.

Yesterday, the police arrested a youth who had made a hoax call about placing a bomb near the Golden Temple. Dialling the police control room, he claimed that he had placed four bombs near the shrine. The call put Punjab Police on high alert. A massive search operation, with the help of a bomb disposal squad, was launched but the claim turned out to be a mischief.

Later, Gagandeep Singh from Majith Mandi area was arrested for making the hoax call, for which he had used a stolen mobile phone. The police have registered a case against him.

The ADGP said four companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the city, besides heavy presence of police force in the entire state.

During his meeting with senior police officials, he asked them to ensure that CCTV cameras at religious and vulnerable places were in a working condition. He also directed police and social media teams to keep a tab on possibly mischievous content on the Internet.

He added that besides the four companies of paramilitary forces, over 3,500 cops -including from the Rapid Action Force, Armed Reserve Police, Punjab Armed Police, Special Operation Group, SWAT team and tear gas teams — have been deployed. The ADGP added that 68 checking points have been set up for round-the-clock surveillance and patrolling parties deployed in congested areas of the city.

Youth held for ‘hoax’ bomb call

On Saturday, the police arrested a youth who had made a hoax call about placing a bomb near the Golden Temple. He said he had kept four bombs near the holiest Sikh shrine. The call had put Punjab Police on high alert. Later, Gagandeep Singh from Majith Mandi area was arrested for making the hoax call. He made the call from a stolen mobile phone.