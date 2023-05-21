BNG tech installed at BSNL exchange

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

Subscribers of BSNL FTTH and AirFibre from Amritsar and Tarn Taran will immensely benefit in terms of data speed with the installation of advanced BNG (Broadband Network Gateway) technology at the local BSNL exchange. The new technology helps regulate subscriber traffic within the service network.

Sunil Kumar, Principal General Manager, installed the new BNG technology at the BSNL exchange located on Albert Road here today. He said the new technology has 20 times more capacity than the previous BNG. With the upgrade of technology, BSNL can now add more customers and all of them will get high-speed data and internet services.

This will help BSNL increase its market share of broadband customers. At present, there are 13,500 FTTH and AirFibre customers in these two districts. He informed that the objective was to double the customer base in the next six months. BSNL is offering affordable tariff like Home WiFi, named Ghar Ka WiFi at Rs 399 per month and Rs 1,999 for six months (up to 30 Mbps till 1,000 GB, up to 4 Mbps for rural customers).

With high-speed broadband services, customers can use other services like OTT without any problem. The Principal General Manager asked the BSNL staff to add more customers as BSNL is providing high-speed broadband services at affordable rates by launching new tariff plans with multiple benefits. BSNL will also improve its repair services, he said.