Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 30

The bodies of a father-son duo who had drowned in the Kasur Branch Lower (KBL) canal at Jaura village yesterday were recovered on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Tejinder Singh (50) and his son Gurdit Singh (17).

The duo were farm labourers. While Gurdit’s body was recovered today morning, that of Tejinder was recovered a few hours later. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said the duo had gone to drink water from the canal last evening when they fell into it.

Reportedly, breaches had occurred in the canal at two points near Jaura village a few days ago. The canal water supply had been stopped and only restored recently.

A police party from Sarhali remained at the site for the whole night and in the morning, the divers who had been called from Harike recovered the bodies. They have been kept at the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital for carryinh out autopsies, IO Iqbal said. The police have lodged a report under Section 174 of the CrPC.