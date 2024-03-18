Body found from Kasur branch canal

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 17

The Sadar police recovered a body of an unidentified person from the Kasur branch lower canal on Sunday. ASI Sukhdev Singh said the body appeared to be that of a young man in his thirties. He was clean shaven with a height of around 5 feet 7 inches and wheatish complexion. The police said just four days ago, a body of an unidentified person was recovered from Rasulpur Ghara and cremated by the municipal council on Saturday as no one came to claim it.

He said, “The body found today has been kept at the morgue of the local Civil Hospital for identification.”

