Body found in Golden Temple sarovar

Amritsar, August 29
The police have recovered the body of an unknown devotee who was drowned in the holy sarovar of the Golden Temple.
The man appeared to be in his 30s, of medium height with dark complexion and small beard. He wore a black T-shirt and beige coloured pants.
According to the in-charge of Galliara chowk police post, the body has been kept for the next 72 hours in the Civil Hospital mortuary for identification.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In run-up to state polls, LPG price cut by Rs 200
Rates effective from today | Election gimmick, says Oppositi...
Old habit: S Jaishankar on China including Arunachal in its map
India lodges strong diplomatic protest
2 lakh posts vacant, joblessness rate 8.8% in Haryana
5.43 lakh registered unemployed in state