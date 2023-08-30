Body found in Golden Temple sarovar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

The police have recovered the body of an unknown devotee who was drowned in the holy sarovar of the Golden Temple.

The man appeared to be in his 30s, of medium height with dark complexion and small beard. He wore a black T-shirt and beige coloured pants.

According to the in-charge of Galliara chowk police post, the body has been kept for the next 72 hours in the Civil Hospital mortuary for identification.

