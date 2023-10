Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 2

The police found a dead body near Langer Hall of Darbar Sahib on Monday. ASI Harjit Singh said the deceased appeared to be of 40 years with 5’-6” height and had a wheatish complexion.

The deceased had a haircut and was wearing a red coloured shirt and a pant.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification.

