Body found: Murder case registered after autopsy report mentions 17 injury marks

Amritsar, June 12
Days after a decomposed body was found on a ground of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), the police have registered a murder case in this connection. A case was registered after the police received an autopsy report of the unidentified body. As per report, there were at least 17 injury marks on the body. However, the police are still clueless about the identity of the deceased.
Panic gripped the GNDU when a security guard found the body near a playground near the stretch heading towards the Attari road bypass here on April 26. The guard informed the cantonment police which took the body into custody for a post-mortem examination.
Gagandeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), cantonment police station said, following the autopsy report, an FIR had been registered under Section 302 of the IPC against unknown persons in this connection.
He said, “We have preserved the body’s DNA so that it could be identified in the future.” He said doctors could not find the exact time of the death as the body was very old. It could have helped in finding clues about the identity of the deceased.
“We have flashed message about the body in the entire state, but no response has been received in this regard. It would take time, but definitely the case would be cracked,” the SHO said.
