Body found on roadside, cops launch probe

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 12

A man, identified as Sukhwinder Singh (55) of Chak Kamal Khan, was murdered on Wednesday night. His body was discovered on a roadside in the village.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against some unidentified persons in this regard and a probe to identify the suspects is under way.

Lovepreet Singh, the son of the deceased, stated to police that his father is a farmer who runs a flour mill in the village. He said he used to go for an evening walk with his wife Sarabjit Kaur every day. He said on Tuesday he went alone for walk at around 8.30 pm.

Half an hour later, a village resident, Amritpal Singh said Sukhwinder Singh was lying on the roadside and he had injury marks in his ribs area on the right side of the body. He said he and other members of the family rushed him to a private hospital in Amritsar where the doctors declared him dead.

Bhindi Saida police station SHO Himanshu Bhagat said the matter is currently being investigated. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem yesterday.