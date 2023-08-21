Body of Fazilka youth brought back from Canada

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

Body of a Fazilka youth Dilpreet Singh Grewal, who recently lost his life in an accident in Canada, was brought back with the help of Punjab Government at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International airport here on Sunday.

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was present with officials at the airport to receive the body.

Sharing grief with the family, Dhaliwal said unexpected accidents were a tragedy for families whose near and dear ones had migrated overseas in search for bright future. Dhaliwal said when family members of the deceased approached him, he immediately brought the matter into the notice of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

