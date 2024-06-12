Body of man missing for three days found from UBD canal

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 11

The Chabal police have found the body of a person, believed to be a resident of Panjwar Kalan, from the Upper Bari Doab Canal near Dode village on Tuesday. The man was missing for the last three days under mysterious circumstances. The motor-cycle of the deceased was also recovered near the body.

Victim Lakhwinder Singh

The family members of the deceased and residents of the area staged a dharna in front of the Chabal police station after the body was found. Residents alleged that negligence on the part of police was the reason for the death and said that had the police taken required steps on time, his life could have been saved.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Tarn Taran, Tarsem Masih said the deceased has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh (55). The DSP said Lakhwinder Singh left home on June 9 at 12.30 pm after receiving a call from someone and at 2 pm, his phone was found switched off. The DSP said that the family lodged a complaint with the police and a Daily Diary Report (DDR) was lodged the same day. He said that the police was collecting mobile call details and further investigations were on.

Arashdeep Singh, son of the deceased, said someone informed about the body lying in the UBD canal near Dode village today and the family went to the spot for identification. The body was that of his father Lakhwinder Singh. The agitating residents condemned the alleged lapse on the part of police and demanded action.

