Body of woman killed in UK arrives at airport

Amritsar, December 8

The body of a woman, identified as Mehak Sharma, who was found murdered at her residence in Croydon, South London, over a month ago, arrived at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here today. She was killed by her husband in the October end.

The family members of Mehak wanted that her in-laws living in the Sant Nagar area of Gurdaspur should also be arrested. Madhu Bala, mother of the deceased and her family members arrived at the airport and demanded action against her in-laws. Madhu alleged that her in-laws did not pay any heed to their pleas that Mehak’s husband was harassing her physically and mentally in London. She alleged that her daughter’s in-laws demanded cash for her return to India.

Mehak was a resident of Jogi Cheema village in Gurdaspur. She got married to Sahil Sharma (23) on June 24 last year. The woman, according to her mother Madhu Bala, had gone to London six months ago after she tied the knot with Sahil. He followed his wife to the UK on a spouse visa. Madhu said her daughter had told her many times that Sahil had been ill-treating her.

Madhu told that she came to know about the incident when she did not receive any call from her daughter for two days. She asked her relative, who lived in the UK, to meet her daughter and inform her about her well-being. Madhu’s relative called her and told that the London Metropolitan Police had taken Sahil into custody after charging him with Mehak’s murder. The incident has devastated Mehak’s family.

Mehak was working as a caretaker with Fabulous Homecare Limited, a homecare provider operating out of Croydon. Vikas Soni, a Congress leader, met the victim’s family members and expressed grief with them. He said it was following the efforts of Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa that the body of the deceased was brought to India. Soni said he would impress upon the government to take action against Mehak’s in-laws.

