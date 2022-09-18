 Book donation camp organised : The Tribune India

Book donation camp organised

Book donation camp organised

A book fair organised at Saroop Rani Government College for Women on Saturday. Tribune photo

Department of Computer Science, Saroop Rani Government College for Women introduced Portable Pathshala, in which book donation camp was organised for the welfare of students. Principal, Dr Daljit Kaur inaugurated the event. She stressed on recycling and sharing of books from seniors to juniors for maximizing their utility. She highlighted that this initiative shall be extended to other departments also. The move behind this was to motivate students to donate books to others. The usage of used books shall inculcate the feelings of empathy and also save the environment. Around 100 books were distributed to students. TNS

World Ozone Day celebrated

Amritsar: SR Government College for Women, Amritsar celebrated World Ozone Day on September 16 by organising range of activities spreading environment awareness. A rally was conducted by the NSS volunteers, slogan writing and poster making competition was also held by Departments of Chemistry and Geography. A seminar was organised by Eco Club in collaboration with a NGO, Voice of Amritsar. The President of Voice of Amritsar, Neeta Mehra, Jasmeet Nayyar, the former principal, SR College and Ex DPI graced the occasion as Chief Guests. They talked about the need on our part to save the environment as our life depends on it. Power point presentations in this context were showcased by the students of Geography and Chemistry Departments. It was followed by distribution of eco-friendly bags by the NGO as a token to save our Mother Earth from the abuse of plastic.

Swimming competitions at GNDU

Inter- department swimming (Boys/Girls) competitions were organized under Fit India Program, Government of India by GNDU. Dr Amandeep Singh, teacher in-charge, GNDU Campus Sports said various departments participated in these competitions.Winners of Inter-department swimming were: Rohan of Computer Science in 50 metre free style (Men), Agam Mahajan of the Laws in 100 metre free style (Men), Karanbir Mehta of University Business School in 200 Metre free style (Men). Among women, winners, Aabha Deshpande of GNDU MYAS Department of Sports Science performed very well and won medals in various events.

Course on Banking sector starts

Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, Amritsar has started “Certificate Programme on Banking, Finance and Insurance Sector (CPBFI)” in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Ltd. This programme was a part of MoU signed between Khalsa College Amritsar and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. to impart practical training and essential skills to the students with a view to create employment opportunities for them in Banking, Finance and Insurance Sector. The programme was planned and executed under the supervision of Dr Mehal Singh (Principal and Programme Chairman) and Dr AK Kahlon (Dean and Programme Director). Dr Ajay Sehgal (Assistant Professor, Commerce Department & Programme Coordinator) introduced the chief guest Raja Dcruz, Bajaj Representative and management team. Dr Megha (Assistant Professor, Commerce Department & Programme Assistant) has been deputed for the conduct of CPBFI Programme. Raja Dcruz explained the benefits of the program for the students. More than 55 students from the commerce department participated in the programme.

School marks World Ozone Day

Special events and activities were organised in Shri Ram Ashram school to promote the benefits of Ozone layer and to make the students aware of the reasons for its depletion. Teachers enlightened the students about the history of World Ozone Day. Students of Grade VII and VIII participated in poster making competition. Through their posters, they spread the message that ozone layer not only protects human beings but also the birds, animals and other creatures on the earth from the harmful ultraviolet rays. At the end, a pledge was taken by all to adopt eco- friendly ways in our day- to-day life and contribute our part to protect ozone layer by making a judicious use of our resources.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

2
Trending

8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

3
Trending

Ukrainian astronomers claim UFOs seen in skies above Kyiv

4
Punjab

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

5
Nation

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication

6
Delhi

Delhi AIIMS name change: Faculty urges Health Ministry not to rechristen AIIMS

7
Nation

'Sex Tantra Camp' for Navratri cancelled in Pune after uproar

8
Nation

PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation

9
Lifestyle NET, FLICKS & MORE

Jogi that takes us to the harrowing period of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, called for more forceful and poignant storytelling

10
Punjab

Punjab police conduct simultaneous cordon and search operations across state

Don't Miss

View All
Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Top News

No complete pullback for now

No complete pullback for now

Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...

China blocks proposal to blacklist 26/11 mastermind

China blocks proposal to blacklist 26/11 mastermind

Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets

Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets

Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal

Collegium system needs rethink: Kiren Rijiju

Collegium system needs rethink: Kiren Rijiju

Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll

Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll

People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...


Cities

View All

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Five traders issued challan for violating ban on plastic items

3-day polio drive begins today

MC collects Rs 16 lakh property tax in a day

AAP govt failed to check drug menace, illegal mining: SAD

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Charging EVs to cost about ~9 per unit

Charging EVs to cost about Rs 9 per unit

Sippy Murder Case: Court grants Kalyani month to check challan

Thief mistakes brass for gold, leaves silver crown behind

2K youth form human chain

7 infected in Chandigarh

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Jamia Millia Islamia bans entry of Safoora Zargar, 2 other ex-students for ‘agitating’ on campus

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Kurala village residents allege illegal sand mining

DC, SDM pad up to promote sports in state

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Slew of sporting events mark Punjab games

Surjit Hockey Society gets Rs 1-lakh donation

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Two lose Rs 5.35L to online frauds in Ludhiana

Ludhiana ASI, 'aide' nabbed for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Man held for raping woman in Ludhiana

3 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Patiala Centre Games conclude on vibrant note

Health Dept utilises all vaccine doses, zero wastage achieved

Residents irked over defunct street lights in parts of city

With five fresh cases, swine flu scare in Patiala district