Book donation camp organised

Department of Computer Science, Saroop Rani Government College for Women introduced Portable Pathshala, in which book donation camp was organised for the welfare of students. Principal, Dr Daljit Kaur inaugurated the event. She stressed on recycling and sharing of books from seniors to juniors for maximizing their utility. She highlighted that this initiative shall be extended to other departments also. The move behind this was to motivate students to donate books to others. The usage of used books shall inculcate the feelings of empathy and also save the environment. Around 100 books were distributed to students. TNS

World Ozone Day celebrated

Amritsar: SR Government College for Women, Amritsar celebrated World Ozone Day on September 16 by organising range of activities spreading environment awareness. A rally was conducted by the NSS volunteers, slogan writing and poster making competition was also held by Departments of Chemistry and Geography. A seminar was organised by Eco Club in collaboration with a NGO, Voice of Amritsar. The President of Voice of Amritsar, Neeta Mehra, Jasmeet Nayyar, the former principal, SR College and Ex DPI graced the occasion as Chief Guests. They talked about the need on our part to save the environment as our life depends on it. Power point presentations in this context were showcased by the students of Geography and Chemistry Departments. It was followed by distribution of eco-friendly bags by the NGO as a token to save our Mother Earth from the abuse of plastic.

Swimming competitions at GNDU

Inter- department swimming (Boys/Girls) competitions were organized under Fit India Program, Government of India by GNDU. Dr Amandeep Singh, teacher in-charge, GNDU Campus Sports said various departments participated in these competitions.Winners of Inter-department swimming were: Rohan of Computer Science in 50 metre free style (Men), Agam Mahajan of the Laws in 100 metre free style (Men), Karanbir Mehta of University Business School in 200 Metre free style (Men). Among women, winners, Aabha Deshpande of GNDU MYAS Department of Sports Science performed very well and won medals in various events.

Course on Banking sector starts

Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, Amritsar has started “Certificate Programme on Banking, Finance and Insurance Sector (CPBFI)” in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Ltd. This programme was a part of MoU signed between Khalsa College Amritsar and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. to impart practical training and essential skills to the students with a view to create employment opportunities for them in Banking, Finance and Insurance Sector. The programme was planned and executed under the supervision of Dr Mehal Singh (Principal and Programme Chairman) and Dr AK Kahlon (Dean and Programme Director). Dr Ajay Sehgal (Assistant Professor, Commerce Department & Programme Coordinator) introduced the chief guest Raja Dcruz, Bajaj Representative and management team. Dr Megha (Assistant Professor, Commerce Department & Programme Assistant) has been deputed for the conduct of CPBFI Programme. Raja Dcruz explained the benefits of the program for the students. More than 55 students from the commerce department participated in the programme.

School marks World Ozone Day

Special events and activities were organised in Shri Ram Ashram school to promote the benefits of Ozone layer and to make the students aware of the reasons for its depletion. Teachers enlightened the students about the history of World Ozone Day. Students of Grade VII and VIII participated in poster making competition. Through their posters, they spread the message that ozone layer not only protects human beings but also the birds, animals and other creatures on the earth from the harmful ultraviolet rays. At the end, a pledge was taken by all to adopt eco- friendly ways in our day- to-day life and contribute our part to protect ozone layer by making a judicious use of our resources.