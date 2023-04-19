Book exhibition at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A two-day exhibition of books began at the DAV College Amritsar. It was inaugurated by Principal, Dr Amardeep Gupta. The themes of this exhibition are Entrepreneurship, Innovation, General knowledge, Creativity and Hobbies. Dr Amardeep opined that the main purpose of this exhibition is to acquaint and familiarize the students of the collection available in library. He said that this is one way to inculcate and promote reading habits amongst the students. More than 200 titles are bring displayed in college library. Faculty members and students from graduation and post graduation classes visited the exhibition. Library in charge, Dr Kamal Kishore added that the feedback is also being taken from the readers. Many suggestions are coming from faculty members as well as students, which would be incorporated in the following book exhibitions.

Presentation on Punjabi culture

Kamalpreet Singh (MA Semester 4) student of School of Punjabi Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar attended the 'Yuva Sangam', youth orientation program under the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ministry of Education, Government of India. Kamaljeet participated in the 'Manipur Darshan' program, which was organized under the name of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Head of Punjabi Studies School Dr. Manjinder Singh said that Kamalpreet Singh participated in this program to introduce Punjabi culture to the students gathered in Manipur across the country. He said that Kamalpreet met the Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren and the Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University Professor N. Lokendra Singh and presented views on various aspects of Punjabi culture. Under this programme, this student performed Jhumar, a famous folk dance of Punjab. Kamalpreet will present his views on Punjabi culture to the Ministry of Education, Government of India through the presentation of a research paper in the next program.

New school building inaugurated

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Gopalpura, inaugurated the newly constructed pre-primary wing building to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the school. President Chief Khalsa Diwan, Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar , Cabinet Minister, Punjab and Savinder Singh Kathunangal (Honorary Secretary) Chief Khalsa Diwan, inaugurated the building. Principal Paramjit Kaur welcomed the guests and highlighted the achievements of the school. Founder member of the school in charge, Savinder Singh Kathunangal said that the newly constructed three-storied building has 14 state-of-the-art rooms and a large hall. “It is the desire of the member-in-charges that the children studying in the rural areas should be brought up-to-date by providing high-level technical courses,” he said. Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar, also motivated students and teachers to work hard to keep themselves in pace with new advancement in education.

World Heritage Day celebrated

A special assembly was conducted by the Social Science department of The Senior Study on the occasion of The World Heritage Day. The event started with Ganesh Vandana. Various dances were performed by students of both junior and senior wing. The anchors were donned as “Munna Bhai and Circuit” from the famous movie Munna Bhai MBBS to make the event livelier and more entertaining. Some students explained the case study about the Dabbawalas and their efficient system delivering tiffins without any delay or errors. The students of junior wing were dressed as Dabbawalas and danced on the famous Marathi number ‘Zingat’. Some students recited poems on the life of Mumbai & 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. Information was imparted on different monuments & World heritage sites of Mumbai. Director, Vijay Mehra explained to them about the different types of heritage and the importance of preserving and being proud of our heritage.

Award ceremony at SR college

Award ceremony of NCC cadets of Army Wing was held at Saroop Rani College for women, with Captain M.K. Vats , Commander NCC Air Wing as chief gust. Awards were given to the distinguished cadets, and certificates to cadets, who rendered their excellent services to the institution and society. CTO Ekta Verma welcomed the chief guest and delivered a motivational speech to the cadets. Principal Daljit kaur addressed the cadets , while Chief guest Commander Air Wing, Group Captain M.K.Vats also motivated the cadets with his influential words. Various items were performed by cadets including Poetry Recitation, solo dance, Group Song, Group Dance etc.