Book of biographies released

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

A book authored by Principal Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri titled, ‘Gujhe Manukh’, was released in the Nanak Singh hall of Virsa Vihar here last night.

The book contains brief biographies of 52 personalities, including former Chief Ministers Partap Singh Kairon, Parkash Singh Badal, Captain Amrinder Singh, Dharminder, Amitabh Bachchan, Baba Ram Dev, Balwant Gargi, Khushwant Singh, Gurdaas Maan, Hans Raj Hans, Osho, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, KPS Gill and others.

Talking about the book, the author said these persons carved out a niche in their chosen fields and made a mark on the lives of millions of people in one way or another.

About the content of the book, Kewal Dhaliwal, a playwright, said the author had revealed the positive, negative, political and religious aspects of the persons who directly or indirectly influenced the present and future of society.

Dharwinder Singh Aulakh praised the author for contributing more than fifty literary books to Punjabi literature in different genres like prose and poetry.

Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi stated that the persons about whom the author gave a brief description in daring and bold language were from different fields of life, showing the vast knowledge of the writer, which is praiseworthy.

Bhupinder Singh Sandhu said social, political and religious persons about whom the author wrote had influenced the society in one way or another.

Reeva Darya, upon sharing some details of the book, pointed out some proof-reading errors.