Book on city-based artist GS Sohan Singh released

AMRITSAR, JANUARY 2

A book on GS Sohan Singh titled “Revealing the Art of GS Sohan Singh” was released at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Mall Road, last night. A major part of GS Sohan Singh’s career was devoted to painting the frescoes of the Golden Temple.

Containing the art work of GS Sohan Singh, the book is compiled by Principal Harpreetpal Singh and Tanveer Singh, grandson and great grandson of the artist, respectively.

The chief guest was, DEO Jugraj Singh Randhawa, and the guest of honour was Dr Balwinder Singh, Dean, Business and Commerce Department, GNDU.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron of the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), introduced the audience to the content of the book and heritage of the family associated with the art. It is worth mentioning that GS Sohan Singh was son of Bhai Gian Singh Naqash, who decorated the walls, roofs, domes and the mehrabs of the Golden Temple with fine frescoes for his whole life.

Bhai Kehar Singh Naqash was deputed to decorate the walls and roofs of the palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore with frescoes. When Maharaja Ranjit Singh came across the fine and eye-catching fresco work of Bhai Kehar Singh in his palace, he sent the artist to the holy city for decorating the walls, roofs and domes of the holiest Sikh shrine with fresco work. After him the work was continued by his nephew Bhai Bishan Singh. After Bhai Bishan Singh, the skillful fresco work was continued by his son Bhai Jawahar Singh and Bhai Nihal Singh. Bhai Gian Singh joined Bhai Nihal Singh and continued the job and service for 40 years. His son Sohan Singh attained mastery in painting portraits and paintings.

His paintings of Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Ram Das, Guru Arjun Dev, Guru Teg Bahadur, Guru Gobind Singh, Baba Banda Bahadur, Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, Maharaj Ranjit Singh, Mata Bhago, Harmandir Sahib, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, Khalsa College, Amritsar, and Jallianwala Bagh etc became very popular among masses.

His painted portraits and paintings display his complete dedication and skills. Recognising his art work of international repute, the then Chief Ministers Lachhman Singh Gill and Giani Zail Singh honoured him.

Presently, his son Satpal Singh Danish and grandson Principal Harpreetpal Singh are carrying forward his legacy.