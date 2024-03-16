Book on Surat Singh Majithia released at Khalsa College

Amritsar, March 15

Khalsa College Governing Council president Satyajit Singh Majithia today released a book documenting the life of eminent Sikh military officer, Sardar Surat Singh Majithia. The book titled ‘Sardar Surat Singh Majithia and the Second Anglo-Sikh War’ is written by Harbhajan Singh Cheema.

Surat Singh Majithia played a prominent role in events leading to the Sikh national rising against the British in 1848. Cheema said that the publication of the book based on Surat Singh Majithia’s life was a long-awaited wish. “Majithia had a gift of patriarchal heritage. From a historical point of view, his great-grandfather Izzat Singh was martyred in Maidan-e-Jang in 1772, while his grandfather Fateh Singh died about 28 years later in the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 1800 in the Afghan war near Gujarat. Surat Singh Majithia’s father Atar Singh was martyred in 1843 while fighting for the Sikh state in the area of ??Hazara. The British government detained Surat Singh Majithia as a prisoner of war at Banaras and confiscated his entire jagir (assets). He was highly respected in the Khalsa forces and was a brave warrior and social crusader,” shared Cheema at the book release event held at Khalsa College.

Satyajit Majithia praised Cheema for penning the glorious history of Surat Singh Majithia and said that he has helped shed light on history by giving rare references in the book.

RMS Chhina, Chairman, KCGC, said that Cheema’s account was commendable. In his address, Cheema said that many members of the Majithia family have been associated with public life in the country and are still active. He said that according to history, the relations of this family are connected with generation after generation of Sikh misals, the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and the independence of the country.

