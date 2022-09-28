Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 27

The Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an inquiry in a road damage case, in which the road linking Green Avenue to Mall Road caved in due to violation of building bylaws by the property owner on Saturday.

After preliminary investigation, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj has issued instructions to register an FIR with the police against the builders of the project and for action against the officials concerned of the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing.

The MC would write to the secretary of the Local Government Department to take strict action against the Assistant Town Planner and Building Inspector of the area.

The MC Commissioner has issued orders that whatever amount will be spent for repairing the damage of sewerage and the road, that amount will be recovered from the owner of the commercial project. Instructions have been given to the corporation officials to prepare the estimates of the works soon.

During a meeting with Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh and officials of the MTP Department, on Monday, the MC Commissioner stated that any kind of illegal construction would not be tolerated in the city. He said if illegal construction is found in any area, strict action will be taken immediately against the officer of the MTP Department of that area. He also asked the residents to not do any kind of construction without getting the building plan approved.

Meanwhile, former district president of Aam Adami Party Suresh Sharma alleged that the senior officials of the MTP wing of the MC were aware about the digging and violation of rules for the last three months, when the work started at the site. He demanded that action must be taken against the MTP in this regard.

Meanwhile, sources in the MC revealed that a senior AAP leader of the area used to make phone calls to the MTP wing officials in favour of the building owner.