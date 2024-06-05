Books presented to GNDU study centre by author Kang’s kin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, june 4

Dr Paramjit Kaur Kang, wife of author and scholar Gulzar Singh Kang, presented about 2,300 valuable books, magazines and reference books to Sri Guru Granth Sahib Study Centre of Guru Nanak Dev University. These books were handed over to Dr Amarjit Singh, Director of the Centre. Dr Gulzar Singh Kang was the Director of Study Centre from 2015 to 2017, and has left a legacy too, said Dr Amarjit Singh. “Under his supervision, every class associated with Sri Guru Granth Sahib Study Centre got the opportunity to connect with, read and reflect on the words of the Gurus, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh heritage, history, customs and traditions. These books that have been presented to the centre’s library are valuable books, standard journals and reference material for students and readers as well as teaching and non-teaching staff for their knowledge and thinking,” he said.

He said that the initiative of the Kang family was appreciable. Remembering Gulzar Singh Kang, Dr Paramjit Kaur said that Gulzar Singh Kang played an important role in the promotion and dissemination of various schemes to encourage the students and promote Sikh traditions and values.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Granth Sahib #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU