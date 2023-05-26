 Boost for inclusive edu as children with special needs fare well : The Tribune India

PSEB Class 12 Results

Boost for inclusive edu as children with special needs fare well

Boost for inclusive edu as children with special needs fare well


Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 25

Not letting their disabilities define their abilities to excel, students from the government special schools shone in the PSEB Class 12 Board results declared on Wednesday. Despite odds, including physical and intellectual disabilities, accessibility challenges and social stigma, some of these students scored above 60 per cent in science and humanities streams.

Three students from Pehal Resource Centre, Karampura, a government-run special school —- Lovepreet Singh, Priya and Amritpal Singh — were among those to secure first division, all scoring above 60 per cent in PSEB Class 12 exams in the Humanities stream. Another student Rahil Sharma, from Government Senior Secondary School, Nag Kalan, from the non-medical stream, scored 445/500 with 99 in computer science and 92 in Maths. Rahil has autism spectrum disorder and had earlier been pursuing studies at the mainstream school in Nag Kalan, with the help of Block Special Educators. While Rahil’s parents are both educators in government-run colleges, he is soon leaving for Canada to pursue higher education in the field of computer science and technology.

Lovepreet, who is visually impaired is also a national level sportsperson and comes from a low-income family. Priya and Amritpal also suffer from autism and have been part of Pehal Resource Centre’s flagship inclusive education programme as the centre is now promoting them to train at the ITI under National Skill Development Scheme. The fact that these students come from families of daily wagers, farmers in border belt proves that achieving inclusive public education system is not a far-fetched dream.

Rahil is not the only CWSN (Children With Special Needs) student, who has been inducted in mainstream government schools in the district. “We have set up 96 cluster-level resources centres for the purpose of making education accessible to children with special needs, including children who suffer from locomotor disabilities. We have engaged special educators, with two educators in each block and one volunteer teacher at each resource centre to help identify, assess and then assign a specially curated learning schedule as per the needs of these children. This is the first time that we have had CWSN students from government schools clearing PSEB Class 12 exams with such good marks,” shared Dharminder Gill, co-ordinator, Pehal Resource Centre and SSA, Amritsar.

The cluster-level resource centres are the first learning platform for CWSN from rural and border areas. They run classes from elementary till Class 10 and later children with locomotor disabilities are sent to local mainstream government schools for inclusive education.

Social stigma, accessibility & geographical challenges

The district education department under DEO (Secondary) Sushil Kumar Tuli and DEO (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma has expanded its inclusive education initiative to border belts including Attari, Ajnala, Baba Bakala etc. Santosh, a special educator posted in the district since 2011 is currently serving as Block Educator (rural) in Attari. Santosh says that over the years, the inclusive education initiative by government schools have managed to reach CSWN children from the lowest social strata. “I have 18 students, all with different disabilities, hailing from the border belt of Attari. These children come from families of drug addicts, daily wagers, with zero awareness and education. Most of the time, we have to first educate the parents, even go to their homes and convince them to let their child out of hiding and go to school. The biggest challenge is to get the child to school, rest is something we know how to navigate. Then there are issues of accessibility, lack of resources in the border belt,” she says. Santosh says that apart from social stigma, they have to ensure that these children do not fall prey to drug abuse which is rampant in border villages.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

3
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

8
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment