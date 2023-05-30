Bootlegger held with illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Cantonment police have arrested a notorious bootlegger, identified as Karanjot Singh, a resident of Chand Avenue, now residing at Ghanupur Kale, and recovered 2,850 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. SI Kulwant Singh said raids were on to nab his accomplice Jaspal Singh, who managed to flee from the spot. A case under the Excise Act was registered. TNS

Gangster Jaggu’s remand extended

Amritsar: A local court on Monday extended the police remand of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. He was produced in the court after the expiry of police remand. He was arrested by the State Special Operation Cell in an Arms Act case.