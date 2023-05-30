Bootlegger held with illicit liquor

Amritsar: The Cantonment police have arrested a notorious bootlegger, identified as Karanjot Singh, a resident of Chand Avenue, now residing at Ghanupur Kale, and recovered 2,850 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. SI Kulwant Singh said raids were on to nab his accomplice Jaspal Singh, who managed to flee from the spot. A case under the Excise Act was registered. TNS
Gangster Jaggu’s remand extended
Amritsar: A local court on Monday extended the police remand of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. He was produced in the court after the expiry of police remand. He was arrested by the State Special Operation Cell in an Arms Act case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai