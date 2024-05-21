Bootleggers attack team of Excise Dept, 20 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

A team of the Excise Department came under attack by a group of bootleggers in the Gha Mandi area near Rambagh here yesterday evening. The miscreants damaged vehicle of the team, besides assaulting them with sharp weapons. The team had to run away from the spot to save themselves. Later, the team confiscated at least 18 boxes of liquor from the car intercepted by them. Inspector Ravinder Singh Bajwa of the Excise Department said they got information about illegal sale of liquor in the Gha Mandi area. They approached the Division-A police station and along with cops intercepted a Verna car (bearing registration number PB02-CB-2226). He said when they searched the car, they found 18 boxes of liquor. He said the car occupants called their accomplices, who entered into a scuffle with the excise team and attacked them with sharp weapons, besides breaking windowpanes of their vehicle. They also pelted stones and bricks at them leaving two cops injured.

The excise team alerted the Division-A police and a police team reached the spot. Suspects fled from the spot leaving the car behind. On inspector’s complaint, the police booked 20 persons, including Rohit, Panni, Vasu, Sahil, Ankush, Hira, Akash, Chetan, Daman Kumar, Bhola, Shiva, Bhalla and Tari in this regard.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi