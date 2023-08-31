Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 30

After his videos and pictures with senior police officials, today pictures of alleged gangster Kamal Kumar, alias Bori, surfaced on social media with local Member of Parliament and prominent Congress leader Gurjit Singh Aujla and AAP’s Amritsar (West) MLA Dr Jasbir Singh.

In a picture with Aujla, former Congress MLAs Sunil Datti and Jugal Kishore Sharma are also seen.

Interestingly, following his pictures and videos with cops, Aujla had on August 26 shot off a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking strict action against drug peddlers, gambling rackets and dens which were breeding ground for the organised crime.

Kamal Bori (right in black shirt) with Congress MP Gurjit Aujla. Tribune photo

He had accused the government of not taking decisive action at the ground level despite lot of hue and cry.

Aujla had alleged that big fish were still roaming free and criminal and unholy nexus was thriving with impunity in the district.

“As an elected representative of the public and a concerned citizen of Punjab I want to draw your attention to an alarming issue that is currently plaguing our society — the rapid rise of new gambling trends (dara satta) — that are becoming a breeding ground for drug peddlers, organised crime and the alleged involvement of certain Punjab Police officials and high-ranking individuals in these activities,” Aujla pointed out in the letter to the CM.

Aujla, who is currently in the USA, said he was ready for any probe for his links with Bori or any other anti-social elements.

“Some pictures might have been taken during public meetings, but that does not mean we have links with each other. I am ready for any probe, but investigations should also be carried out against those police officials with whom his pictures surfaced in the recent past. The Punjab Police have failed to take appropriate action against them,” he said.

AAP MLA Dr Jasbir Singh denied any link with Bori. “He might have come with some issues of his area. As elected representative of my constituency, a number of people come to meet me for solution of their grievances. I don’t have any link with him or any other anti- social elements,” he said.

Bori, facing over 15 criminal cases of different nature, was arrested by the police on Saturday in a wrongful confinement and Arms Act case lodged by a pharma trader and was currently on police remand. He was arrested a day after his videos with cops surfaced on social media. They were invited by Kumar Darshan, chairman, Paavan Valmiki Tirath Action Committee, to his birthday party in a hotel on August 7. However, the pictures went viral on social media recently leading to a controversy.

After facing a backlash, the police shifted five inspectors and two DSPs to Malerkotla and Mansa, respectively.

Nevertheless, pictures of HS Dhaliwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, taken at the same function, and that of Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), also came to light. The two officials refuted charges of any link with Bori.

#Congress #Social Media