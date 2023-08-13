Boxes of single-use plastic seized from godown

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

The health wing of the municipal corporation (MC) has seized huge quantity of single-use plastic material from a godown.

An MC team led by Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar raided the godown in East Mohan Nagar on Chamrang Road and seized single- use plastic and thermocol material stocked there. Dr Kiran Kumar said 70 big boxes of single-use plastic glasses and thermocol were found at the godown. He said all material was confiscated and challan issued to the owner of the godown.

The teams of the MC have been regularly checking the sale and use of the single- use plastic. Challans are being issued to traders who stock banned material. The health officer urged residents not to use plastic carry bags.

