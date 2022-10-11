Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

Devastated after his mother ran away with her paramour, an 18-year-old boy named Lovepreet Singh died by suicide in Nangal Pannuan yesterday.

The police have booked his mother and her paramour on the charge of abetment to suicide following a complaint from the boy’s father. The duo is still at large. The deceased, who used to work at a petrol pump, had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance two days ago. He breathed his last at a private hospital here on Sunday. Gurmail Singh, the father of the deceased, told the Majitha police that he had two sons from this marriage.

He alleged that his wife, Sukhwinder Kaur, had an extramarital relationship with Sukhminder Singh, a resident of Bagha Purana. He rued, “Even though we had entreated her to end her dalliance with the man, she was adamant. Four days ago, she eloped with Sukhminder. This left our whole family devastated. Lovepreet could not cope with the shock. So, he took his own life.”

A case has been registered under section 306 of the IPC. Efforts to nab the suspects are underway.