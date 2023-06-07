Boy loses parcel to miscreants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two car-borne unidentified miscreants robbed a parcel delivery boy at Khankot village here on Monday. The victim, identified as Simarjit Singh of Bheelowal in Kathunangal area, stated in his complaint lodged with the Jandiala Guru police that he worked with an online product delivery company, which deals in garments and beauty products. On June 5, when he was heading towards Qila Jeevan Singh village and reached near Guru Tegh Bahahur School, two unidentified miscreants came on a Swift car. They intercepted his bike at gunpoint and snatched his bag containing 55 parcels. The victim said his parcels worth Rs 36,597. After registering a case, the police initiated a probe. TNS

Pistol recovered from miscreant

Amritsar: The Mehta police recovered a country-made pistol from a man who was in police custody for a theft case. The accused has been identified as Gurvinder Singh, alias Sunny, a resident of Arjanmanga village.