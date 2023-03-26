Boy rescued from ‘abusive’ guardians in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 25

Acting on a tip-off, a four-year-old boy was rescued by the Women and Child Development Department with the help of people in the Inderpuri area on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Kaalu, had injury marks on his head and a fracture on hand, it is learnt. The child was now shifted to a shelter home. The people of the area informed that his alleged ‘guardians’ have been subjecting him to inhuman torture.

Jaswant Singh, a social worker, said that he was getting information that there were two children in the house who used to be thrashed by their guardians for unknown reasons. Today, I was told that a boy suffered head injuries after he was beaten up by the woman who claimed to be his grandmother.

Jaswant Singh said when he reached there he found the boy bleeding, while the woman escaped with another boy from the spot. He said he immediately informed the police and the Women and Child Development Department official, Meena Devi, who also reached the spot.

“With the kind of situation the boy was in, it is doubtful that whether he was the biological kin of the said guardians. It is a matter of grave concern and needed thorough investigation to rescue the other boy who was taken by the woman along while slipping away,” he said. He urged the police authorities to hold a thorough probe into this.

Meena Devi told that the boy was in pitiable condition. She said the boy after completing the formalities was shifted to Bhawans’ shelter home where he was being given treatment and food. Further action would be initiated from Monday.

Had injury marks on body parts