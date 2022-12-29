Brace for power shocker

Amritsar, December 28
After offering free electricity to domestic consumers up to 600 units in every billing cycle, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) enhanced schedule of general charges such as meter rent, meter security, meter testing fee, security consumption, etc., by 100 per cent or more.
This is considered to be the sharpest hike of this year as per the PSERC order released on December 21.
Kamal Dalmia, an industrialist, said: “We have faith in the PSERC, but any increase will pinch the power consumers. Eighty-seven per cent of the households in the state received zero electricity bill in the past billing cycle. It was not less than a feat”.
Consumers from different strata of society reacted sharply to the move, but most of them want nominal power tariff in place of free electricity.
Vipan Sharma, a shopkeeper, said his electricity billing cycle, which fell between September 20 and November 17, showed the consumption of 347 units. Since the units consumed fell way short of 600 units, the entire charges were waived. He, however, voiced his concern over free power tariff. His previous bill was Rs 5,590 as 1,131 units were consumed in the last bill cycle between July 18 and September 19. He said nominal charges would ease financial burden from the middle income group families.
Gurinder Singh, an agriculturist, who has a 4-kV electricity meter, was not lucky enough as he got a bill of Rs 11,138 for the period between September and October. He also favoured nominal charges, instead of raising the power tariff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...