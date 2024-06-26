Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, June 25

Over 500 acres of land was flooded after a breach developed in Kasur Branch Lower (KBL) canal near Lauhuka village here on Tuesday. It was the second breach in the canal with the earlier one reported three weeks ago at Jandoke Sarhali village near Lauhuka village.

Perturbed over frequent losses due to canal breach incidents, farmers of the area blocked the Tarn Taran-Patti road in the scorching heat by staging a dharna on the road.

The breach started with a minor hole which expanded to more than 200m wide in the evening. Dilbag Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Charanjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Surjit Singh and other farmers said the breach could have been easily plugged in case work on filling the gap had been started immediately. The farmers said the structure of the canal has gone outdated and it requires to be renovated urgently. But officials said it was not possible as the department was reeling under a financial crunch.

The farmers said in the breach that occurred three weeks ago, paddy seeds (paneeri) were destroyed and they had to sow them again. Likewise, they would have to sow paddy seeds again after today’s loss. Besides, they also suffered a loss of fodder and vegetable crops. The department had not started repair work on time and even no higher official visited the spot.

Kulwinder Singh, Superintendent Engineer of the Irrigation Department, while admitting their failure to start the repair work said the headworks from where the water is released is about 100 km away from the breach point and even if the water is stopped, it would take quite a long time for water level to subside in the canal. The official said the repair work would be started when the water level will recede in the canal. He said the department would finish the repair work at night.

Meanwhile, the farmers said till the repair work is finished, they would stay at the dharna site and block traffic.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran