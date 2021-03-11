Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

Raising awareness on menstrual health and hygiene in India is the need of the hour as a very small percentage of the female population has access to sanitary napkins, while the rest are still forced to use old cloth or rags during their periods.

May 28 is acknowledged as World Menstruation Day all around the globe. Keeping in mind the significance of menstrual health and awareness regarding the hygienic practices during the period, extensive campaigns have been designed and run to mark the day

Contributing towards the efforts, city-based young volunteer Anahat Puar, 17, took up the initiative aiming to work towards breaking the silence around periods, tackle the stigma often associated with it, and raise awareness on the importance of menstrual hygiene for school-going teenage girls, who do not have an easy access to simple necessities required.

There are so many girls, for whom period means fear, shame and shyness to talk about it with someone. I was lucky to have an open family, who educated me and cleared all my doubts about periods. I wanted to provide the same experience to other girls, especially to make them aware that there was no need to feel shy or shameful about something that is a natural process. Anahat Puar, young volunteer

Anahat visited the Government Middle School, Gumtala, and interacted with girl students of Class VI-VIII, educating them and breaking the ice when it comes to menstruation.

“There are so many girls, for whom period means fear, shame and shyness to talk about it with someone. I was lucky to have an open family, who educated me and cleared all my doubts about periods. I wanted to provide the same experience to other girls, especially to make them aware that there was no need to feel shy or shameful about something that is a natural process,” said Anahat.

Anahat has created health kits, which includes undergarments, sanitary napkins, soap and necessary hygiene products required during menstruation. She distributed these kits among girls and wants to continue working for menstrual health awareness. Anahat also gave a personalised talk to girls and even showed a video so that they could know more about the topic.

She aims to bring a huge positive impact on society. I am a person of action when it comes to working towards for a social change. I want to apprise more young girls about the subject because it is what is needed for improving female health-related issues.”

Nine Hygiene and Personal, a healthcare organisation, too, has taken a step towards menstrual health awareness. It has distributed sanitary pads to over 2.5 lakh girls across eight states within just a span of a month, including Punjab. The company has empowered over 7.5 lakh women with access to safe menstrual hygiene.

The company regularly conducts workshops in schools and colleges with the key objective of dismantling period taboos, increasing awareness and putting young girls and women in charge of their menstrual health while encouraging them to do the same for others in society.

The movement brings together men and women by reaching out to them through social caregivers and self-help groups, in local communities and actively encourages them to discuss periods and eliminate the stigma surrounding it.

