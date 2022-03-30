Brick-kiln worker robbed of money

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two armed persons robbed a brick-kiln employee at gunpoint in the Beas area here on Monday. Anil Kumar, a migrant, at present residing in Pheruman in Rayya, said he was present at the kiln when two armed persons came and pointed a pistol-like thing at him. He said they threatened to shoot him and snatched Rs 2.09 lakh from him. SI Kulwinderjit Singh said the matter was under investigation while a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against unknown persons. Meanwhile, a labourer, Ravi Kumar, was looted of Rs 35,000 and a mobile phone in Ramdiwali Musalmana village here. Following his complaint, the police booked three persons, who were identified as Mangdeep Singh, Gunga and Bhinder, all residents of the same village. Ravi, who hails from Sitamari, Bihar, told the police that he used to work as a farm labourer. He said yesterday, he was going to the village when the accused stopped him in the middle of the road and snatched the money and mobile phone from him at a weapon point. The police have registered a case. TNS

Action sought against YouTuber

Amritsar: Perturbed over the police inaction on a complaint against a YouTuber for allegedly passing objectionable remarks against SC community, Moolniwasi Mukti Morcha along with Valmiki Sarb Sanjha Trust sat on hunger strike at Bhandari Bridge here on Tuesday. Aman William of Moolniwasi Mukti Morcha said a YouTuber had allegedly posted objectionable remarks against SC community on social media on January 4 this year. He said a complaint was lodged with the cyber crime wing of the city police on January 6. He alleged even after passing of over two months, the police failed to take any action or register an FIR against the accused. The two organisations urged the police authorities for registering a case and arrest the accused otherwise they would be forced to intensify the agitation. OC

Two-day event of IMA concludes

Amritsar: The state-level conference of Indian Medical Association, Punjab, was held here from March 26 to March 27. Over 1,300 delegates from across the state attended the event in which the speakers shared their research and experiences with them. Dr RS Sethi, president, IMA, Amritsar, said four workshops and four academic sessions were organised during the conference. He said apart from scientific sessions, a special session on strengthening doctor-patient relationship was also organised. The doctors also discussed the harms of self-medication as large numbers of people are using internet to find medication instead of consulting a doctor. Sometimes self medication gives the same results as is seen after treatment by quacks, they said.