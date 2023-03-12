Broken grills removed from GT Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

The Municipal Corporation (MC) removed grills from the side lanes of GT Road, which were installed alongside the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) track.

A large number of grills were missing from the road stretch and some were lying broken. Keeping in the view the upcoming G20 Summit, the MC is beautifying the city roads. The broken grills on the side lanes were giving a bad impression. The MC may install new grills on the road soon.

In view of the G20 Summit, the MC has been making efforts to give a new look to the BRTS corridor, which was in poor condition for long and put a wrong impression on visitors. Broken grills often led to accidents. The MC has also removed wild grass alongside the corridor and planted colourful flowers there.

In 2021, the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), a wing of the Local Government Department, had taken over the BRTS from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) in October 2020. After that, the MC is taking care of the infrastructure of the Metro bus.

The MC is also conducting the work on recarpeting of BRTS route from GT Road to the Golden Gate. Earlier, the grills of corridor were repaired and painted by the authorities.

“The infrastructure of BRTS needs special attention as more than 40,000 persons use the service daily. The grills were installed on the side lanes of GT Road and were lying broken at various spots. It is good to remove the old ones as it causes accidents. But the MC should install new grills for pedestrians’ safety. The MC should use better quality martial for the grills this time so that they don’t get damaged early,” said Naresh Kumar, a resident.