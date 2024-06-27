Brothers among three arrested for bootlegging

Amritsar, June 26
Two brothers among three were arrested today by the Gate Hakima police. Those arrested were identified as Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, and his brother Nanak Singh, both residents of the Anngarh area, which earned an infamy due to rampant drug abuse and bootlegging. The police also arrested Raju of the Himmatpura locality, a notorious bootlegger, and seized 75 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.
Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), City I, said Nanak and Vikram had attacked a police party in December 10 last year when officials raided their house in Anngarh following registration of an NDPS Act case against them a day earlier. The suspects had attacked the police with bricks leading to head injury to a cop following which an attempt to murder case was registered against them.
The police had already nabbed their mother Poonam and sister Geeta who were also booked in the case. The ADCP said Nanak and Vikram had four cases each while Raju had 15 cases registered against him under the Excise Act.
