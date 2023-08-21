 BRTS crisis: Debris in corridor points to lack of maintenance : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • BRTS crisis: Debris in corridor points to lack of maintenance

BRTS crisis: Debris in corridor points to lack of maintenance

Suspension of Metro bus service affecting quality of infrastructure

BRTS crisis: Debris in corridor points to lack of maintenance

Wild grass at the Metro bus corridor in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

The maintenance of the BRTS corridor, especially after the suspension of Metro bus service, has taken a beating. Wild grass and plants have grown inside the corridor. The municipal corporation dug up the track at several locations for providing water and sewer connections to washrooms at the Metro station. The debris is still lying in the corridor because of which commuters, who use the track when there is a traffic jam on the main road, face inconvenience.

Not only the corridor, the infrastructure at the Metro bus stand is also not in good shape. The fibre sheets on rooftops are broken and the grills of the corridor are missing. The advertisement frames have also been damaged.

“When the bus is not operational, the quality of infrastructure would naturally deteriorate. If the government is not paying for the basic requirements of the BRTS, then who will take care of the corridor? The MC had repaired the BRTS corridor in March in view of the G20 summit. The Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PIDMC) should take the initiative to maintain the corridor,” said Mohan Singh, a local resident.

A large number of peepal trees have grown on the elevated bridge leading from the Celebration Mall to Verka. These trees are growing rapidly and would widen the cracks on the bridge. The government should not compromise the strength of the structure. The authorities should remove the wild grass and trees. The cracks in the building of Metro stations should also be repaired,” said Ajit Kumar, another resident.

The Metro bus service being run under the BRTS has been suspended since July 4. The buses are gathering dust at the Metro bus stand on the Verka-Vallah bypass while the condition of the corridor is deteriorating due to poor upkeep.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bank to auction Sunny Deol’s Juhu villa to recover loan dues of Rs 56 crore

2
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: Touchdown time to live coverage, all you need to know about August 23 soft landing

3
Nation

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

4
Science Technology

All set for India's moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

5
Nation

Kharge unveils 84-member CWC: G-23, youth find prominence; Pilot, Tharoor inducted

6
World

Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

7
Chandigarh

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

8
Punjab

Suspended Punjab Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar thanks party

9
Punjab

Two soldiers from Punjab among 9 Army personnel killed in Ladakh road accident

10
Diaspora

Indian couple, son found dead in US; police suspect murder-double suicide

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Top News

Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70K affected so far

Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70K affected so far

Centre okays release of ~200 cr for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

Centre okays release of Rs 200 cr for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam due to rise in water level rescued

10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam due to rise in water level rescued

They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...

Ladakh land encroached upon by China, says Rahul

Ladakh land encroached upon by China, says Rahul Gandhi

Trump rakes up India tax issue says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

Trump rakes up India tax issue says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power


Cities

View All

Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70K affected so far

Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70K affected so far

Motive was carjacking, not kidnapping, say Amritsar police

Breach widens in Tarn Taran, 20K acres in 19 villages under water

Sikh bodies seek withdrawal of passport for travel to Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

Body of Fazilka youth brought back from Canada

Pink bollworm attacks cotton, Agri Dept on toes

Pink bollworm attacks cotton in Bathinda, Agri Dept on toes

Bathinda: 3 of family robbed at knifepoint

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes slow on health infrastructure

15-year-old boy electrocuted at Nayagaon

No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

Three staffers of Kajheri hotel held for trafficking, girl rescued

High Court to hear plea challenging inclusion of CAs under PMLA

High Court to hear plea challenging inclusion of CAs under PMLA

MCD to build G20 commemorative park before summit

2 religious structures demolished in Delhi

EPFO adds 17.89L members in June

Six held as Noida police bust fake loan firm

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Two held for murder, snatching

Punjab Diary: Hoshiarpur's flood-affected villagers show mirror to politicians

Pathankot land scam: Revenue officials, police were ‘hand in glove’ with mining mafia

Jalandhar: In tents for 40 days, kids bear the brunt

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

3 robbers barge into house, thrash 70-yr-old woman

Fire breaks out at footwear shop

Open House: What else can be done by the Municipal Corporation to improve sanitary conditions in the city?

Bittu distributes assistive aids to differently abled at camp

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Musical programme concludes in Patiala

Dialectical behaviour therapy effective in overcoming suicidal thoughts: Study

Punjab Rice millers meet Chief Minister, raise issues faced by industry