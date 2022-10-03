BSF bike rally from Attari-Wagah joint check post marks birth anniv Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

In order to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and 118th birth anniversary of second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Border Security Force today flagged off a motorcycle rally from Attari-Wagah joint check post here on Sunday.

The rally was also an organization mission for awareness on National Integration in connection with 75th anniversary of Independence of India as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar flagged off the rally at the joint check post.

Spreading the message of patriotism among the citizen of the country and encouraging youth for stepping up and taking of major roles in shaping the future of the nation, a total of a total of 30 BSF riders, 15 female Seema Bhawanis and 15 male Janbaz of BSF Motorcycle Team, led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi is traversing through major cities all the way to Kevadia, Gujarat.

The rally would travel 2160 kms, covering historical landmarks beginning from JCP Attari, Amritsar, Punjab and passing through Jalandhar, Abohar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Mount Abu and Gandhinagar before reaching its final destination in Kevadia, Gujarat on October 11. They will be showcasing documentary on BSF, short films on awareness on smuggling to create awareness against drug abuse and film to motivate youth for recruitment in BSF.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, DCP (Law & Order) Amritsar, an Arjuna Awardee an former national level Basketball player was honored as Guest of Honour. Sanjay Gaur, DIG, SHQ BSF Amritsar and Brig. Nawab Ali Khan, 15 Arty along with other BSF officials were also present.

#Lal Bahadur Shastri #mahatma gandhi