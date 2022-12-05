BSF celebrates 58th Raising Day at Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

An open invitation to attend the celebrations of 58th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) led to a huge rush of people at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) complex here today.

The stadia of the GNDU was jampacked and people from all walks of life throng to watch the special parade on the occasion by the BSF troops.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai took the salute of the parade as the chief guest in the presence of BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and MLA Jasbir Singh, along with Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, GNDU Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh.

He first arrived at the ‘BSF Martyr’s Column at SHQ BSF Khasa, Amritsar (Punjab), and laid a wreath at the Martyr’s Column of the personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Also, it was for the first time that the BSF was holding this annual event in Amritsar.

The minister bestowed the force personnel with ‘Police Medals for Gallantry’ who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and to the serving BSF personnel, besides ‘President’s Police Medals’ for distinguished service to the serving and retired personnel. The prestigious ‘General Choudhary Trophy’ was awarded to 66 Bn BSF for their exceptional performance. He also released the annual ‘Borderman’ Magazine of the Force.