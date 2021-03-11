BSF foils bid to smuggle heroin neae International Border in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 8
While carrying out area domination, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops of Amritsar sector found two packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, here on Wednesday.
These two packets of the contraband were wrapped in a black adhesive tape and found near the International Border in the farming fields ahead of the border security fence in the area falling near Bharopal village in Amritsar district. The gross weight of the two packets of contrabands is 470 gram.
“Vigilant BSF troops are regularly carrying out area domination in their area to foil the nefarious attempts of anti-national elements to smuggle the contraband. The BSF is committed to fighting against drugs,” a senior BSF official said.
