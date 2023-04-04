BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

Some alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled an intrusion and smuggling bid near the Kassowal border outpost falling under the Ramdass police station here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

When the police carried out search operation across the barbed border fence, the BSF and the Punjab Police found blood stains and foot prints on the ground, which suggested that the intruder was injured in the firing by the BSF. He apparently returned to the Pakistan side.

A case has been registered under Sections 3, 34 and 20 of the Indian Passport Act and the 14 Foreigners Act at the Ramdass police station in this regard.

Investigating officer Sukhwinderjit Singh said on Saturday at around 12 midnight, the BSF observed some suspicious movement close to the barbed fence. The BSF challenged the intruder who continued his movement, following which the troops opened fire, as per the drill.

A search operation was launched last morning during which they found blood stains on wheat straw and leaves though nothing was recovered from the spot. Inspector Harish Kumar of E company of the 113 battalion at the Kassowal border outpost then lodged a complaint with the police.