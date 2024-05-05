BSF hands over Pak intruder to rural police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Pakistani intruder identified as Muhammad Avesh (19), a resident of across border village Maniyala, to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

He was booked by the police under relevant sections of The Foreigners Act, the Passports Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. He had entered into the Indian territory on May 2 near Daoke border outpost and fired at the BSF jawans when they challenged him. The BSF recovered a pistol (Heckler and Koch) with magazine, five rounds of .38 calibre, Rs 10 Pakistani currency note, a lighter and an artificial woman’s ring from his possession.

The BSF authorities said jawans noticed a Pakistani national coming towards the Indian territory near Daoke border village. Senior officials were immediately informed and a party of the BSF cordoned off the area and challenged the intruder. The intruder fired a round at jawans who then tactically moved and using minimal force subdued and apprehended the suspect.

The Gharinda police produced the suspect in a local court which sent him to police custody for further investigation. His motive behind crossing the international border was yet to the ascertained. Sources said the Pakistani national claimed that he entered this side of border after quarrelling with his family. The police said further probe was on.

