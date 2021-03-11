BSF jawan robbed by 3 miscreants in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A BSF jawan was injured and robbed by three persons in the Ajnala area here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. He was recently transferred from Indore to the Ajnala headquarters. The robbers took away his purse containing Rs 3,000 in cash, an ATM card, a credit card and his mobile phone from him. The police have registered a case against three unidentified persons and launched further investigation. Navnath Singh Yadav, a resident of Kohlapur in Maharashtra, told the police that he hired an auto-rickshaw from the Amritsar railway station to the Ajnala headquarters. There were three persons, including the driver, in the auto-rickshaw. He said around 11.30 pm, they stopped outside a shop in Ajnala and attacked him with an iron rod. He said he sustained head injury in the attack. tNS

Trader robbed of Rs 1.45 Lakh

Amritsar: Three unidentified armed robbers took away Rs 1.45 lakh from a trader at gunpoint here on Thursday. Sanjiv Kumar, who owns a ready-made garment shop, Ishwar Das and Sons, at City Centre, said he was returning home on his scooter when the accused intercepted and took away cash from him at gunpoint. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59A of the Arms Act against the unidentified persons.