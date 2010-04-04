BSF organises marathon from Golden Gate to Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

The Border Security Force (BSF) organised a marathon from Golden Gate to Attari on Sunday morning in which civilians along with the BSF jawans participated in large numbers.

Students dressed in traditional attire perform on the occasion. Vishal Kumar

Actor Nana Patekar who had arrived yesterday evening also took part in the event. Patekar said as and when he has been called by the BSF and Armed forces, he never said no.

He added that he loves to meet youngsters from Defence forces who have left their homes to defend the country. Patekar added that he had witnessed the ‘retreat ceremony’ at the joint check post Attari on Saturday evening and was highly impressed by high morale and impressive drill by the BSF troops.

As part of the event, competitions were organised in three categories: 5 km, 21 km and 42 km.

Balraj Singh, a 70-year-old athlete who participated in the event, said, “I am running 42 km today. I hope to complete it in three hours and 36 minutes.” He said he has been running since childhood as its his hobby.

“The young generation must eat healthy and stay healthy. Running is the best exercise to stay healthy,” he said.