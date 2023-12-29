BSF, police foil smuggling attempt, arrest three with 1.440 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops thwarted cross-border smuggling attempts and recovered a total of 1.440 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan. The BSF also nabbed three drug peddlers, who had come to retrieve the narcotics, near the International Border.

The BSF authorities said last night, jawans observed suspicious movement of a drone near Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar district. Following which, the BSF troops immediately launched an operation to seize the drone and the smuggled contraband .

The BSF said the joint search operation was launched in coordination with the Amritsar (Rural) police in border villages of the district. During the operation, another drone activity was noticed by jawans and the Punjab Police. They also saw some traffickers escaping from the spot on a bike.

The jawans and the Punjab Police chased them and arrested one smuggler while two others managed to slip away.

The BSF seized two packets of contraband containing 910 gm of heroin from the arrested suspect. During further search, the jawans and the Punjab Police nabbed another smuggler from a nearby house and their accomplice some time later. The arrested smugglers were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for interrogation.

In another joint operation with the Amritsar (Rural) police, a packet containing 530 gm of heroin was recovered from Dhanoe Khurd village. The narcotics were wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and a ring was attached to it.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan