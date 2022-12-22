BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 21

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered 4.3-kg of heroin from Bharowal village on the International Border (IB) here today.

The BSF and police officials suspected that the packet of heroin was delivered through a drone by Pakistan-based smugglers.

On December 20, at 7.20 pm, the Border Security Force troops deployed at the International Border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the area falling near Daoke village in Amritsar.

Officials of the Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force, said as per a drill, the troops tried to intercept the drone by firing at it. The whole area was cordoned off and the police and its sister agencies were informed.

Today morning during a search, BSF troops recovered a packet containing the contraband suspected to be heroin wrapped with yellow tape behind the border fencing near Bharopal. “The troops, once again, were able to foil the nefarious designs of smugglers,” claimed BSF officials.

While the police have been investigating the matter, a search is on for the local links who were supposed to receive the packet of heroin.