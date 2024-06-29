BSF recovers 560 grams of heroin from border village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered one packet of heroin weighing 560 grams from the border area village in Amritsar district today.

As per information provided by the intelligence wing, during search around 2.30 pm, the BSF troops recovered one packet containing heroin in wet condition. It was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape which was torn and a metal ring was also found attached with it.

The drug was recovered from a waterlogged field adjacent Mahawa village of the Amritsar rural area.

